Drugs found at home of taxi driver accused of firing at customer, police say

article

Police in Gwinnett County have arrested a taxi driver after investigators said he fried at one of his customers earlier this month.

Hector Armando Moreno Luzardo, 32, of Buford, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, discharging a firearm near public highway, reckless conduct, criminal trespass, trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and theft by receiving stolen firearm.

Investigators said Luzardo opened fire on one of his customers at the Paramount apartment complex off Satellite Blvd. on May 15.

Police seized these items during a search warrant execution on a taxi driver on May 26, 2022. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Eleven days later, police executed a search warrant on his home. Inside, they found 119 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of methamphetamine, 72 grams of marijuana, $22,600 in cash, and recovered a stolen handgun.

Advertisement

Luzardo was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center.