Heavy rains cause large trees to topple across north Georgia

The recent soggy weather hasn’t been the best for trees across north Georgia. The saturated ground has made it easier for larger trees to topple.

That’s what happened when a massive tree in a northeast Atlanta neighborhood crushed a home on Harold Avenue on Tuesday.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the tree completely covered the home.

One neighbor said the tree seemed healthy and that for the year he has lived there in his home it was a sight he loved to see.

Crews were able to remove the tree.

And a tangled mess in Sandy Springs caused power to be out for a while.

Authorities said a tree and a power line were downed on Mount Vernon Parkway near Mount Vernon Highway on Tuesday evening.

According to Georgia Power, about a hundred people were without power.

That power was restored shortly before 11 p.m.