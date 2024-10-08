Heartbroken Newton County mother seeks justice in 25-year-old's murder 

In brief: Carmen Velez is seeking public help to solve the murder of her 25-year-old son, Lamar Schuler, also known as Kali, after he was found fatally shot in his car in August. Local authorities have yet to identify any suspects in the case, despite their investigation efforts. Schuler was lured from his home to Oakwood by a text on the night of August 23, 2023, and was later found dead by his mother and sister. Schuler was shot multiple times with a rifle and declared dead at the hospital; he is survived by a seven-year-old son. Velez is now caring for her grandson and the family is fundraising for a reward to incentivize information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.



Carmen Velez is asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for her son's murder.

Her 25-year-old son, Lamar Schuler, also known as Kali to friends and family, was found shot to death in his car last August.

Despite the efforts of local deputies, no suspects have been identified, and the family remains desperate for answers.

"This year has been horrible," said Velez, Schuler's mother.

Velez recalls the night of August 23, 2023, when her son, who had been at home, left to meet what he believed were friends. Tragically, that decision led to his death.

"My son was at home that night and somebody texted him and told him to meet them in Oakwood," Velez said.

After texting and calling him without response, Velez and Schuler’s sister tracked his phone to Oak Terrace Drive, where they discovered him in his car.

"The images that we hold in our heads will never go away," Velez said, recalling the moment they found him.

According to deputies, Schuler was shot multiple times with a rifle. Despite their efforts to save him, including CPR, he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Schuler leaves behind a now seven-year-old son.

"I will never see him play with his son again. I will never see him joke around with his sister. You took something from us, it broke us," Velez said.

Now, Velez is raising her grandson in the absence of her son, and the family is raising funds to offer a reward in hopes of encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

"If you know anything, if you heard anything, reach out, say something," Velez urged the community.

Newton County deputies have no major updates in the investigation but continue to encourage anyone with information to contact them.