Healthcare Meets Fast Food: McDonald’s and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

McDonald's and medicine might sound like an unlikely pair, but a partnership between Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and Children’s healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) provides healthcare to families at select Atlanta-area fast-food restaurants.

This summer—families should keep an eye out for a blue truck. The name on the side says it all, as it’s one of the RMHC’s "care-mobiles." It operates just as every other primary care doctor’s office would.

There, families can get physicals, asthma services and vaccines. Throughout the school year RMHC and Children’s healthcare of Atlanta work together to provide pop-up care at Atlanta Public and Fulton County Schools, but during the summer, RMHC and CHOA expand their help hubs.

Those behind the partnership say it’s especially beneficial to families without insurance or a language barrier because the "care-mobile" offers primary care and bilingual nurse practitioners. For more information about which locations will host the care mobile, click here.