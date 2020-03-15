Health officials: Newton County School system employee tests postive for COVID-19

A Newton County School System employee tested positive for the coronavirus, Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Department of Health officials confirmed Sunday.

"The Health Department is conducting an investigation and is working to identify close contacts of the employee and take every precaution necessary to ensure the health and safety of those individuals, the school system said in a statement.

As previously planned, schools will close starting Monday, March 16 and will remain closed indefinitely, according to school officials. Schools and school buses will be cleaned and disinfected during the closure.

99 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Best prevention measures: