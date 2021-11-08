'He was assassinated': Mother desperate to know who killed her son

Noora Alshahlan visited her son's gravesite in Lilburn on the one year anniversary of his murder. The grieving mother is desperate to know who killed her son and why.

Alshahlan told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "One year, November 8, when the news came to me and killed me like this."

Someone shot 30- year-old Ahmed Kadhim at an apartment complex on Treehouse Parkway on November 8, 2020. The husband and father was smoking in his sunroom at around 2:30 a.m. when the gunman opened fire. He later died at a local hospital.

Kadhim was Alshahlan's youngest child. He grew up in Georgia after the family moved here from Iraq, and graduated from Georgia State University where he studied management and marketing.

His mother tells FOX 5 he was pursuing a career in real estate, and was days away from moving his wife and baby girl out of the apartments when he was killed.

Alshahlan says her son didn't have any enemies, and can't imagine why anyone would target him. She says police believe he may have been the victim of an attempted robbery but she has her doubts.

"On November 8, morning early, my baby was worried and he smoke his cigar in his sunroom", said Alshahlan. "Who was that gang? Who is that people? I don't believe it was robbery. Somebody just thief, coming to steal his car? My baby yelling on him and he shoot him. Who believe that? He was assassinated."

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

