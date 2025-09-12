He beat prostate cancer, now he's climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro to help end it

The Brief Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in the U.S., with over 300,000 new cases and 35,000 deaths expected this year. The Peaks Challenge symbolizes survivorship and aims to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer through a Mount Kilimanjaro expedition. Derek Davis emphasizes the importance of annual screenings and joining support groups for those diagnosed with cancer.



Derek Davis, a three-time cancer survivor, will join ZERO Prostate Cancer President and CEO Courtney Bugler and 14 other climbers on a Mount Kilimanjaro expedition that kicks off Sept. 20, with the summit planned for Sept. 30.

The Peaks Challenge is billed as a journey to end prostate cancer and a call to early detection during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Fight to end prostate cancer

What we know:

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in the United States. Every two minutes a man is diagnosed, and every 15 minutes another dies, according to information provided by ZERO Prostate Cancer. More than 300,000 new cases are expected this year and over 35,000 deaths. When caught early, the survival rate is greater than 99 percent.

The organization describes the Peaks Challenge as a symbol of survivorship, support, and determination, and a reminder that awareness and community action can save lives.

What is the Peaks Challenge?

What they're saying:

"I did not. The idea found me," Davis said. "I am a prostate cancer survivor, and one of the things that survivors can do is join a support organization. One of the organizations I joined was with Zero Cancer. And through that support group, they came up with a fantastic, creative, different idea. That was to have individuals fundraise, raise awareness, and actually summit Mount Kilimanjaro."

Davis said his mountain experience is limited. "I have experience in Atlanta with Kennesaw Mountain and Stone Mountain and that’s about the extent of it," he said. He added that the nerves remain. "It is still plunging right now, absolutely."

"My cancer journey is actually a three-time cancer journey," Davis said. He was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at 23, went into remission for five years, then relapsed as he and his wife prepared for their first child. Years later, a proactive PSA screening led to his prostate cancer diagnosis. "Although normal, my numbers were elevated for me," he said. "Fast forward a year later, my number increased even more. And at that point, we made the confirmed decision that we did a biopsy and confirmed that it was, in fact, prostate cancer."

ZERO Prostate Cancer

What you can do:

Davis urged men to get screened annually and to seek support. "Some things that I would advise people to do is if they get any kind of diagnosis, whether it be cancer or some other diseases, number one, take a breath," he said. "Particularly joining a support group is very important." For those reluctant about a digital rectal exam, he noted the PSA blood test as a simple yearly screening tool. "It’s not a diagnostic tool. It’s just a screening tool that you can do every year," he said.

Davis shares updates on YouTube at Survivor to Summit. Donations can be made through ZERO Prostate Cancer.