Hazmat team called to fiery truck crash on I-75 in Cobb County

Multiple lanes are shut down on Interstate 75 North in Cobb County as crews clean up a mess from a fiery tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened before midnight on Wednesday on the northbound lanes of I-75 between Chastain Road and Wade Green Road.

Officials say the truck caught fire due to the chemical compounds it was carrying and that any runoff would be dangerous.

A hazmat team was called to the scene to handle the chemicals.

Officials have not shared details about what led up to the crash or whether anyone was injured.

Drivers should plan for delays and look for alternate routes.