Hayesville woman arrested for felony possession of large amount of drugs

In connection with an investigation into a disturbance at a local business on Nov. 9, 31-year-old Billie Jean Eichholz-Howell of Hayesville has been charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Suspended Registration.

Following the observation that Eichholz-Howell was heavily under the influence of drugs, law enforcement conducted a search of her vehicle, leading to the discovery of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Crack Cocaine. Field tests confirmed the presence of these substances, and a sum of cash was also seized from the vehicle.

In addition to the initial charges, Eichholz-Howell now faces additional charges, including Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of Heroin, Felony Possession of Cocaine, and Felony Possession with Intent to Sale and Distribute.

Sheriff Ken Henderson remarked that the evidence suggested these drugs were packaged for sale.

Eichholz-Howell is expected to face legal proceedings in connection with the charges.