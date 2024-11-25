Hawks' star Trae Young serves food to women, children at local shelter

As the season of giving thanks and giving back gets into full swing, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young took a break from his busy schedule this weekend to make a difference in the local community.

Young spent part of his evening serving food at My Sister's House, a shelter in Atlanta that provides resources and support for women experiencing homelessness. A video shared by the Hawks on social media platform X captured Young serving dinner to residents, embodying the spirit of the season.

In addition to handing out meals, Young made a food donation to further support the shelter’s mission.

Fans can catch Young back in action tonight as the Hawks face off against the Dallas Mavericks at State Farm Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.