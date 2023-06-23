Expand / Collapse search

Hawks searching for ATL Dancers

FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks are holding auditions for their 2023 ATL Dancers. 

The first round is a virtual open call that interested participants must register for. The call is open now until June 25 at 9 p.m. ET. 

After the first and second rounds, two more will be in person. 

Candidates must be at least 19 years or older and have a part-time or full-time job elsewhere. College and professional students are also encouraged to try out. Participants must be able to attend rehearsals two days a week during the season. 

Hawks Entertainment is searching for 18–20 dancers to enhance the overall game experience for fans inside and outside the arena. 