Hawks searching for ATL Dancers

The Atlanta Hawks are holding auditions for their 2023 ATL Dancers.

The first round is a virtual open call that interested participants must register for. The call is open now until June 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

After the first and second rounds, two more will be in person.

Candidates must be at least 19 years or older and have a part-time or full-time job elsewhere. College and professional students are also encouraged to try out. Participants must be able to attend rehearsals two days a week during the season.

Hawks Entertainment is searching for 18–20 dancers to enhance the overall game experience for fans inside and outside the arena.