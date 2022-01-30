Hawks recognized music executive Chaka Zulu as 'Forever 404' honoree

Prior to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena, the Atlanta Hawks will recognize an Atlanta-area music executive for their contributions to the community.

The Atlanta Hawks announced Chaka Zulu, Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, as the ninth recipient of the Forever 404 Honors.

There are 12 Forever 404 honorees throughout the season. The Hawks said Zulu's advocacy for mentorship and service to young artists made him a candidate for the award.

"It is an honor to serve and be appreciated by the city of Atlanta, that has given me so much," said Chaka Zulu. "With such a rich history of men and women who have been celebrated and truly embody the spirit of the community being more important than the individual. My family and I Thank You for this honor!"

Zulu is an established producer and manger in Atlanta and has worked with artists such as Ludacris, Chingy, Bobby Valentino, Young Jeezy, Swizz Beatz, Big K.R.I.T. and Childish Major.

Sharecare, an Atlanta-based health and wellness platform, will donate $1,000 to the Ludacris Foundation. Each honoree receives a donation to the organization of their choice, four tickets to a Hawks game and a custom-framed Hawks 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition jersey.

"Efforts like those led by our ‘Forever 404’ honorees are what make us proud of the legacy and future of Georgia," said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare. "These incredible leaders exemplify Sharecare’s mantra that we are ‘all together better,’ and with their fierce dedication to sharing care with those in our communities, they not only forge a brighter future for Georgia, but also inspire us all in this important pursuit."

