Have you seen him? Atlanta police search for missing 12-year-old

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for 12-year-old Darrence Barksdale. Investigators said he was last seen in the Buckheard area on Alexander Road. Anyone with information on Barksdale is asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers or APD’s Special Victims Unit.



Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Saturday morning.

What we know:

The department is asking for the public’s help in finding Darrence Barksdale, whose last known whereabouts were near his home in the 3410 block of Alexander Road NE in north Buckhead.

Barksdale was wearing a red hoodie, black-and-red pajamas, and Balenciaga shoes.

Authorities said he is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 90 pounds.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police are searching for Darrence Barksdale who was last seen on March 21, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Barksdale is asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, or APD’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether they suspect anyone else is involved in Barksdale’s disappearance.