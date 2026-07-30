Have you heard the buzz about the UGA Live Insect Zoo?

The Brief University of Georgia's Department of Entomology is home to a Live Insect Zoo, located on the school's main campus in Athens. The zoo first opened more than a decade ago, but recently reopened in a larger permanent space under the direction of Dr. Kelly "Craz" Carruthers. Visiting the zoo is free, and appointments may be made by visiting the UGA Department of Entomology Instagram page and clicking on the link in the bio.



Head, thorax, abdomen.

If those three words immediately made you say, "Insect!" — congratulations, you paid attention in elementary school science class.

But if you need a refresher on what an insect is, there's a place in Athens that's positively "buzzing" with knowledge!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a road trip out to the home of the Bulldogs to check out the Live Insect Zoo (Cedar Street Building B, Room 453) on the campus of the University of Georgia.

The school's Department of Entomology operates the unique zoo within the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

It features dozens of species of insects and arachnids (yes, there are spiders and scorpions, too!). The zoo first opened more than a decade ago, but recently reopened in a larger permanent space under the direction of Dr. Kelly "Craz" Carruthers.

And what if you're "bugged out" by the idea of beetles and cockroaches?

Staffers say the zoo is a perfect place to combat those common fears with science-based knowledge. Best of all, visiting the zoo is free — appointments may be made by visiting the UGA Department of Entomology Instagram page and clicking on the link in the bio.

Since a certain feature reporter who happens to be writing this article has been accused of "bugging" his co-workers on occasion, he decided a visit to the Live Insect Zoo would be completely appropriate.

Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting close — and we mean close — to some truly awesome arthropods!