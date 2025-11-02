Neighbor dispute leads to stabbing in northwest Atlanta, police say

Image 1 of 9 ▼ ChatGPT said: An Atlanta police officer responds to a reported stabbing along Harwell Road NW on Nov. 1, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief One man was stabbed during a confrontation between neighbors in northwest Atlanta Saturday evening. The victim was conscious and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital; the suspect was detained at the scene. Police have not released names, possible charges, or what led to the dispute.



A confrontation between two male neighbors ended with one man being stabbed Saturday evening in northwest Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to a reported stabbing around 7:29 p.m. at 120 Harwell Road NW. When officers arrived, they found one man with a slice wound who was conscious and alert. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the suspect was detained at the scene.

No critical injuries were reported, police said in a statement Sunday morning.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the confrontation between the two neighbors or whether any weapons were recovered at the scene.

It’s also unclear what charges, if any, the detained suspect may face.

Investigators have not released the names of either man involved or said if the dispute had a history of prior incidents.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information can contact the Atlanta Police Department.