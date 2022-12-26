Atlanta airport bursting pipes shut down bathrooms, restaurant

After days of delays and cancelations, employees say a new problem is popping up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as holiday travelers head home.

Bitterly cold temperatures have created frozen pipes throughout the airport, leading some to burst. That means low-to-no water pressure in several concourses which is affecting some bathrooms throughout the airport.

"It is completely unsanitary and just absolutely disgusting," one flyer said.

A traveler who flew through Atlanta Monday said there was little notice about the issues and where to go to find a working toilet.

"There were signs up everywhere, saying, bathrooms are closed for maintenance, but there was nobody out there," he said. "There was nothing across. It was just a piece of paper outside and when you got into the bathrooms again, there was no water pressure."

Other operations have also been impacted. At least one restaurant in the airport closed early on Christmas Eve because of frozen water pipes, two days later the sign is still up and they remain shut down.

Airport lines (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Several Delta Sky Clubs are also impacted, according to employees.

Some travelers have not run into any problems but say the water issues could impact them.

"Just from me being handicapped it may affect me even more, but I am sure with the professionalism of this airport they'll find a way to resolve it very soon," said Larry Coleman, flying out of Atlanta Monday.

An airport spokesperson sent FOX 5 a statement that reads: "We are aware that the frigid conditions have impacted the pipes and water supplies throughout the region. We are working with our partners to address the low water pressure challenges at the airport. Our goal is to ensure a safe, efficient, and comfortable environment for all of our passengers and employees."

Travelers hope a fix can come soon.

"I saw numerous people walk into restrooms, males, and females, and kind of like throw their hands up," the flyer said. "They walked back out, disgusted that they really couldn't go into the bathroom and use it."

Monday night, an emergency alarm went off in the airport. A spokesperson said it was because of low water pressure onsite. Delta Airlines began notifying customers flying into Atlanta that night to be prepared for possible problems upon landing.