Authorities are investigating a house fire in Hart County.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. on February 28 in the 900 block of Zipps Road in Hartwell.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set in the living room area. The home was completely destroyed.

Rewards of up to $10,000 are being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the arsonist or arsonists.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 1-800-282-5804.