Hart County custodian: Longtime school fixture dies at 83

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The Brief A beloved custodian who served the Hart County Charter System for more than 27 years died peacefully at her home Wednesday. School leaders and colleagues are remembering the 83-year-old woman for her unmatched devotion and deep care for the community. Funeral services for the longtime fixture of the school community will take place this Tuesday at a local church.



A beloved custodian who spent nearly three decades serving local students and families died peacefully at her home Wednesday, school and funeral officials said.

Hart County community mourns

What we know:

The Hart County Charter System is mourning the passing of Ms. Annie Ruth Teasley, 83, who died peacefully at her home Wednesday, according to school officials and her online obituary.

Teasley worked as a custodian for the school system since 1999, dedicating more than 27 years of service to the district.

Principal Jacqueline Brock said Teasley did much more than care for the building at Hart County Middle School, explaining that she cared deeply for every person who walked through the doors.

Custodial Services Manager Kenny Teasley also praised her honesty, compassion and wisdom, noting that her laughter and kind heart were among her greatest strengths.

Funeral arrangements scheduled

What we don't know:

While school leaders have expressed their deepest condolences to her family and friends, officials have not yet announced any public memorial funds or school-wide tributes beyond the scheduled services. Visitation will take place this Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, located at 333 E. Johnson St. in Hartwell.

A funeral service led by the Rev. Tracy Curry will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Flat Rock CME Church, located at 5595 Cokesbury Highway.