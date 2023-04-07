'Harry Potter: The Exhibition" wraps up its Atlanta run next weekend

Time is running out for Harry Potter fans who haven't visited "Harry Potter: The Exhibition" in downtown Atlanta yet. The immersive experience will wrap up its Atlanta run next weekend after opening last October.

The touring exhibition has been a huge hit with fans of the Harry Potter franchise, featuring props and costumes from the movies and technology that brings the famed "Wizarding World" to life. Visitors can get up close and personal with items such as Harry's wand, the Sorting Hat, and Hermione's Yule Ball gown.

"Harry Potter: The Exhibition" has traveled to several cities around the world and has proven to be a popular attraction in each location. It offers fans the chance to step into the magical world they have come to love through the books and movies.

If you haven't had the chance to visit yet, now is the time to go before the exhibition moves on to its next destination. Don't miss out on this immersive and exciting experience that brings the world of Harry Potter to life.