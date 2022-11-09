Man wanted for murdering ex-girlfriend found dead in Douglas Country creek, police say

article

The search for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend has ended with the man's death.

Villa Rica police have been searching for 34-year-old Harold Dakers since Sunday for the murder of 29-year-old Kaleshia Lyons in Douglas County.

Officials say on Tuesday, a citizen notified investigators that they saw Dakers entering a wooded area near Villa Trave and North Lassiter Street.

When officers entered the woods and approached Dakers, they say he pulled out a handgun and ran.

After losing sight of the wanted man, police say they heard a gunshot and found Dakers lying in the creek with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds, Draker was accused of killing Lyons Friday morning. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma to her head, Pounds said.

At the time of the murder, officials say Draken was out on bond on a previous a charge connected to Lyons.