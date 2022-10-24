Police: 13-year-old DeKalb County girl missing after leaving home

article

DeKalb County police need your help finding a 13-year-old who went missing over the weekend.

Officials say 13-year-old Harmony was last seen Saturday near her home on Providence Point in Lithonia.

The missing girl is described as being 5-feet tall with a weight of 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black braids.

Harmony was last known to be wearing a white shirt and black pants.

If you have seen her lately, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 770-724-7710.