Hard-hit entertainment industry families benefit from food giveaway

Families who work in Atlanta's struggling entertainment industry got some help this week with a food giveaway that included the fixings for holiday meals.

The event was put on by Danny De Los Reyes of the Zac Brown Band through his charity DayGlow Music. Also helping out providing the food boxes was Midwest Food Bank.

The entertianment industry has been especially hard hit with the closure of live event venues because of Covid 19.

Performing with De Los Reyes was fellow Zac Brown Band member John Driskell Hopkins, as well as Atlanta artist Brian Collins.

