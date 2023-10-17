Wanted Cobb County man leaves passenger behind with gun, drug charges

Haralson County Sheriff's Investigators are on the lookout for a man who led them on a high-speed chase.

"We got an active investigation, manhunt going on right now trying to locate him," said Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams.

Law enforcement is trying to track down 36-year-old Brandon Duff.

Brandon Duff

Last week, investigators say he led Bremen Police, Haralson County Sheriff's deputies and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) on an eight-mile chase down I-20. It started in Temple, when police tried to pull him over for an expired tag.

"It was about 90 to 100 miles an hour. I knew the truck wasn't running for the expired tag. I knew there had to be something more to it," said Haralson County Deputy Jon Henderson.

GSP conducted a pit maneuver just before the Alabama state line. Deputies say the truck spun out and Duff jumped out, ran across the interstate and into the woods.

Deputies say he left behind a female passenger, but tried to take a bag of drugs with him.

(Credit: Haralson County Sheriff's Office)

"He had the bag around his waist, but he dropped it while he was jumping over a fence," said Deputy Henderson.

"It turned out to be about three pounds of methamphetamine with pills and marijuana. There was a weapon in there. The gun was stolen out of Douglasville," said Sheriff Williams.

A number of agencies, including a K-9, searched the woods for Duff, but he wasn't found.

Sara Stanley (Credit: Haralson County Jail)

His passenger, 41-year-old Sara Stanley is now in the Haralson County jail, on a number of drug charges.

Officials say they would not have known what Duff and Stanley had in the truck had it not been for the expired tag.

"It might just be for an expired tag, but the officers, deputies, they don't know what they're getting into. There's nothing routine about a traffic stop," said Sheriff Williams.

The sheriff says Duff is from Cobb County, but frequents the west Georgia area as well as Alabama. If you have any information about where he could be, give the sheriff's office a call.