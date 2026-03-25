Haralson County High School senior killed in U.S. 27 crash

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 27 in Haralson County killed a high school senior and injured several others Saturday. The Georgia State Patrol says the chain-reaction accident began when a driver stopped in the roadway for an animal. Investigators confirmed two Haralson County High School seniors were inside one of the vehicles involved in the collision.



A Haralson County High School senior was killed, and another student was seriously injured on Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 27.

What we know:

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of U.S. 27. According to a spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe stopped in the southbound lane for an animal, causing a 2017 Honda Civic to stop behind it.

A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado also traveling south did not stop and struck the rear of the Civic, pushing it into the Tahoe.

A fourth vehicle, a 2018 Ford Fusion, was also struck during the chain reaction.

The passenger in the Civic, 18-year-old Jacob Stiles of Breman, was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.

The driver of the civic, 17-year-old Chaston Perry of Buchanan, was seriously injured.

The drivers of the Silverado and Tahoe both received minor injuries. The driver of the Fusion was not injured.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if any charges will be filed against the driver of the Silverado, as the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is still investigating.