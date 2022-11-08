Haralson County K-9 finds meth, fentanyl, heroin and more on suspect
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - While arresting a man wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa, officials from Haralson County Sheriff's Office, including the K-9 unit, made a stunning discovery.
Deputies said they caught the suspect trying to hide a black bag under his vehicle.
Inside the bag, they said they discovered a "trafficking" amount of methamphetamine, 3 grams of fentanyl, over 1 gram of black tar heroin and 122 different scheduled pills.
The suspect, 36-year-old Derek Michael Smith of Tallapoosa, now faces multiple felony charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, heroin and another violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.