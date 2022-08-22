Haralson County deputy ends high-speed chase on I-20

article

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said a high-speed chase ended in the arrest of a 39-year-old Savannah man on Interstate 20.

Deputies were allegedly warned about a maroon Honda CR-V wanted for multiple traffic offenses that was leading a chase toward Haralson County.

A deputy joined the chase near Exit 9 on I-20. The deputy tried to stop the driver, who refused and was "driving recklessly" on the highway. At exit 11, the deputy performed a P.I.T. maneuver.

The deputy ended the chase and no one was injured. Authorities arrested Carey Williams.