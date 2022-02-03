Multiple people found dead at Haralson County home, GBI asked to assist in investigation

article

Investigators in Haralson County are trying to piece together what led to a tragic deadly shooting that claimed the lives of at least two people on Thursday.

Around noon, deputies were called out to a home located 46 Moeser Road. Sheriff Stacy William tells FOX 5 deputies met with Nathan Larry Mayfield on his front porch. The sheriff said he was armed with a pistol and as deputies began to talk to him, Mayfield pointed the gun to his head and pulled the trigger. He was dead at the scene.

More deputies arrived and started to make their way into the home. Inside, the sheriff said they found 21-year-old Dillion Dobbs dead in his bedroom. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

A second man, 20-year-old Joseph Dobbs was located soon after. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The sheriff said he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately known.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to help deputies piece together exactly what happened inside the home and what lead to the tragic shooting.

The home is located in a neighborhood just outside the Tallapoosa city limits and is located about 50 miles west of Atlanta.

