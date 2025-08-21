Haralson County authorities probe mysterious gunshot death of man

The Brief Jason Richard Rakestraw was found with a gunshot wound to the head and later died at the hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting due to the complexity of the case; the manner of death is still undetermined. Sheriff Stacy Williams expressed condolences and emphasized the ongoing efforts to uncover the truth in the investigation.



Authorities in Haralson County are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man who was found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Old Ridgeway Road around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. When they arrived, they found Jason Richard Rakestraw of Bremen with a gunshot wound to the head. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, and Rakestraw was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division secured a search warrant and began processing the scene. Because of the complexity of the case, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist. Officials say the cause of death is believed to be a gunshot wound, but the manner of death has not yet been determined.

What they're saying:

"The loss of a family member is always difficult, and I offer my condolences," Sheriff Stacy Williams said in a statement. "This was a complicated crime scene, and we do not have the answers yet. I appreciate the hours that our team has put into this case already, and I appreciate the GBI for coming out to assist us in this case. Our goal, as in every case, is to find the truth. We will release more information when we are able to do so. Please join me in praying for this family."

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no additional details have been released.