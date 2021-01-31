Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County
3
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:45 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 3:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County

Happy National Zoo pandas slide through snow in reminder there is joy in this world

By David Matthews
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

National Zoo pandas in the snow

DC's favorite pandas - the National Zoo's Mei Xiang and Tian Tian - were caught on camera playing in the snow on Sunday.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - This is how you slide into the work week.

The National Zoo tweeted an adorable video of pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian frolicking in Sunday's snow.

"Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy," The Zoo said on Twitter.

Animals and humans alike are enjoying the snow in the nation's capital.

An organized snowball fight took over the National Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Other people have gone sledding at Fort Reno Park, among other locales:

The snow does complicate commutes heading into Monday though. We expect more snow tomorrow that should give drivers pause before hitting the roads.

Stay with FOX 5 for the latest.

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App