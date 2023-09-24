Missing Henry County teen last seen in Hampton

article

The Henry County police need help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Ethan Lormand was last seen Saturday morning on Yates Drive in Hampton at around 9. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black basketball shorts.

Police described Lormand as being 5-feet-3-inchesm and about 120 pounds.

If you see him or know where he could be, please call Henry County Police at 470-367-3958. You can also reach out to the county's non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, or send related text messages, photos or videos to 770-220-7009.