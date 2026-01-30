HamJam coming to Atlanta in celebration of 'Hamilton' at Fox Theatre

article

A new festival inspired by the cultural impact of Hamilton is coming to metro Atlanta next month.

Organizers say "HamJam" will offer an immersive day celebrating the music, history and themes associated with the groundbreaking musical. The event is scheduled for Feb. 28 at the Gas South Convention Center.

Organizers stress the festival is not officially affiliated with the musical or its creators. Click here for more information.

Hamilton will return to the Fox Theatre in September for a limited run.