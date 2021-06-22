Halsey teases hints of 4th album with mysterious postcards
Halsey fans are waiting on her to release her fourth album.
Some fans say they received mysterious postcards in the mail with a wax seal that read "H 4."
The speculation comes as a surprise to fans because the Grammy Award winner is pregnant with her first child.
The 26-year-old has not released many details about her pregnancy.
She made the announcement back in January on Instagram.
