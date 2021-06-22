Expand / Collapse search

Halsey teases hints of 4th album with mysterious postcards

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Halsey fans are waiting on her to release her fourth album.

Some fans say they received mysterious postcards in the mail with a wax seal that read "H 4."

The speculation comes as a surprise to fans because the Grammy Award winner is pregnant with her first child.

The 26-year-old has not released many details about her pregnancy.

She made the announcement back in January on Instagram.

