Hall deputies searching for work release inmate who walked off job

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a work release jail inmate who walked away from his job site.

Investigators say Ryan Michael Roper, 28, of Gainesville was at work with his employer when he removed his ankle monitor. The monitor was discovered at a location off Old Pendergrass Road.

It is unclear which direction Roper was traveling.

Roper is described as a white male, about 5'10" and weighing about 130 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows where Roper is may contact 911 or Hall County Dispatch at 770-566-8812.

