Hall County man charged with molesting underage victim he met at job, deputies say

article

A Middle Georgia man is in custody charged with molesting an underage girl he met at his job.

Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office say 38-year-old Allyn Michael Hirsch of Perry was originally arrested on June 30 for a charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes. After an investigation, police also charged Hirsch with aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, and two counts of violation of the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act 1999.

According to deputies, Hirsch moved to the area for a job and met his victim at his place of employment.

The victim in this case is a girl who is younger than 16, officials said.

Investigators say that Hirsch may have assaulted his victim in other places outside of Hall County.

The investigation is ongoing.