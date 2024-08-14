Hall County deputies seize cache of drugs, guns, and cash; 1 arrested

article

Thousands of dollars' worth of illegal drugs were seized by Hall County deputies following an attempted traffic stop and pursuit on Monday morning.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially observed a westbound pickup truck straddling the double yellow line on Mountain View Road at around 1 a.m. on August 12. After losing sight of the vehicle on Tumbling Creek Road, deputies found the truck parked in a lot on West Park Drive. When they attempted to approach the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez-Puentes, he reversed and fled the scene, prompting a pursuit.

Despite losing sight of the truck near Ga. 13/Atlanta Highway and Thurmond Tanner Parkway, deputies had already identified Rodriguez-Puentes and later obtained arrest warrants for multiple traffic violations, including felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, DUI, and reckless driving.

Deputies located Rodriguez-Puentes later that morning at his residence on South Oaks Drive, where a subsequent search revealed a bag of marijuana in plain view. This discovery led to a broader investigation by the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which executed a search warrant on the property.

The search resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of drugs, including over 1,700 alprazolam pills, 327 THC cartridges, more than four pounds of marijuana, and four firearms. Investigators also confiscated approximately $7,000 in cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is around $61,900.

Rodriguez-Puentes now faces additional felony charges, including possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs, THC oil, and marijuana, as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.