Gwinnett police searching for missing 79-year-old woman

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are seeking the public's help as they search for a missing elderly woman who requires constant medical care.

79-year-old Jean Self was last seen Sunday morning at her home located in the 1000 block of Flagg Way in Lawrenceville. 

Self is described by police as a woman around 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds, with gray and black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and a black or white blouse.

Anyone with information on Self's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case

