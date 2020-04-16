Gwinnett police search for robbery suspects
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are seeking the public's help as they work to identify the suspect in a pair of home robberies in March.
According to investigators, the robberies happened on March 23rd and March 27 on Thompson Mill Road.
The police confirmed the suspect stole items from a home that was not occupied during the time of the crime.
Anyone with information on the suspects' identity should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.