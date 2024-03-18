Gwinnett police now believe 2 men stole $2K worth of vape pens

article

Gwinnett police now say they are looking for 2 men who stole approximately $2,000 in vape pens from a tobacco and vape shop in the 6000 block of Singleton Road in Norcross on Feb. 21.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man with gun wanted for stealing $2K worth of vape pens in Norcross

Police initially said one thief entered the store with a silver and black pistol and a black Bestaway bag. He reportedly pulled out his gun and demanded all the product in the store.

In reviewing the surveillance footage from this case, police say they found a second possible suspect.

He is described as a thin Hispanic male who was wearing a white zip-up hoodie, red shirt, black pants, and a "Z" belt buckle.

The first possible suspect is also a Hispanic male who was wearing a black hoody, black pants, green shoes and blue sunglasses at the time of the robbery.