Gwinnett Police looking for missing 69-year-old woman

The Gwinnett Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 69-year-old Connie Sue Cole, who was last seen at her home on Versailles Place in Lawrenceville at approximately 6:30 a.m. May 10.

It is believed that Cole left on foot, taking her cell phone with her, and did not have access to a vehicle. She is known to frequent Little Mulberry Park. A reverse 911 has been issued for the surrounding area, and a team of officers and the K9 Unit are actively searching for her.

Cole is described as approximately 5-feet-5-inches inches tall and around 105 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair. It is currently unclear what she may be wearing.

Anyone with information regarding Cole's whereabouts is urged to contact the Gwinnett Police Department immediately. The department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Cole and to provide any information that may lead to her safe return.