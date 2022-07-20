New Gwinnett Police K9 catches wanted man hiding in chicken coop

article

One of the newest members of the Gwinnett Police Department has apprehended her first wanted suspect this week.

The Gwinnett Police say their newest K-9 officer Sika helped them track and take down a man wanted in Barrow County Monday night.

According to police, 22-year-old Nicholas Shaun Rohrer of Winder, Georgia, was wanted by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office after he led deputies on a chase for hours.

Officials say the chase eventually continued in Gwinnett County, where Rohrer caused a hit and run with multiple injuries on State Route 316 and Drowning Creek - shutting down the road for hours.

When the car broke down nearby, police say Rohrer fled on foot.

That's when K-9 Sika jumped in and tracked the suspect for 1.6 miles, eventually finding him hiding in an old chicken coop.

(Gwinnett Police Department)

Rohrer is charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to obey a stop sign, and driving without a valid license.

Officials say two other people in the car were also apprehended by the Gwinnett Police's Aviation Unit.