Gwinnett police investigate deadly apartment shooting

A shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment home left one person dead Sunday, police confirmed.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at the Aurora at Twenty Seven Hundred Apartment in unincorporated Lilburn.

Around 3 p.m., police found a black male deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the victim is in his 30's. The victim's identity has not been released.

No word on a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

_____

