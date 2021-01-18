Gwinnett police investigate deadly apartment shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment home left one person dead Sunday, police confirmed.
According to investigators, the shooting happened at the Aurora at Twenty Seven Hundred Apartment in unincorporated Lilburn.
Around 3 p.m., police found a black male deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the victim is in his 30's. The victim's identity has not been released.
No word on a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Advertisement
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.