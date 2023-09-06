Online car buyer says Mustang never arrived; Now Gwinnett County police are involved

Gwinnett County police are working the curious case of a missing 1965 Ford Mustang. They’re hoping the public can help them find the classic car purchased online.

"The victim who lives in Louisiana made some type of purchase with a seller here in Lawrenceville. The vehicle was arranged through a logistics company to be towed to the victim’s address in Louisiana," Cpl. Juan Madiedo told FOX 5. "We know it was picked up in Lawrenceville. After that, it disappeared, basically."

Police believe instead of the car being driven out of state, it was taken somewhere else in-state. An incident report lists the driver of the tow truck as a suspect.

"We have a particular suspect who is not being the most forthcoming with where the car might be at this time," Madiedo said. "We still believe it might be in Georgia, so that’s why we’re asking for the public’s help."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The car is valued at about $19,000 according to the police report. It’s had some work done including custom fiberglass bodywork, modified front fender headlights and wheel wells, and customized "Recaro" cloth racing bucket seats on the interior.

While police are asking for the public’s help tracking it down, they’re also reminding residents to use extra precaution when purchasing vehicles online.

"Do your due diligence, be careful who you hire to transport your vehicles. Do some research, look at some reviews, et cetera," Madiedo added.

If you have any information about the car or may have seen it, reach out to Gwinnett County Police investigators at 770-513-5300 or give Crime Stoppers a call at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online.