Gwinnett officer saves toddler who stopped breathing

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 3, 2025 9:22am EDT
Gwinnett County
Gwinnett police officer helps child not breathing

A Gwinnett County police officer is being called a hero for helping a child who had stopped breathing. The parents believe the child choked on something.

The Brief

    • Officer Mondesir performed CPR on toddler who stopped breathing.
    • An off-duty nurse also assisted until medics arrived.
    • Child was taken to hospital; parents suspect choking.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County police officer is being praised for quick action after helping save a toddler who had stopped breathing.

What we know:

Officer Mondesir was working on a report when someone rushed over to alert him about an 18-month-old child in distress. Authorities said Mondesir took the child into his arms and immediately began CPR.

An off-duty nurse also stepped in to assist. After about seven minutes of resuscitation efforts, medics arrived and transported the toddler to a hospital.

The child’s parents told investigators they believe the toddler may have choked on something.

