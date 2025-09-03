Gwinnett officer saves toddler who stopped breathing

The Brief Officer Mondesir performed CPR on toddler who stopped breathing. An off-duty nurse also assisted until medics arrived. Child was taken to hospital; parents suspect choking.



A Gwinnett County police officer is being praised for quick action after helping save a toddler who had stopped breathing.

What we know:

Officer Mondesir was working on a report when someone rushed over to alert him about an 18-month-old child in distress. Authorities said Mondesir took the child into his arms and immediately began CPR.

An off-duty nurse also stepped in to assist. After about seven minutes of resuscitation efforts, medics arrived and transported the toddler to a hospital.

The child’s parents told investigators they believe the toddler may have choked on something.