Gwinnett officer saves toddler who stopped breathing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County police officer is being praised for quick action after helping save a toddler who had stopped breathing.
What we know:
Officer Mondesir was working on a report when someone rushed over to alert him about an 18-month-old child in distress. Authorities said Mondesir took the child into his arms and immediately began CPR.
An off-duty nurse also stepped in to assist. After about seven minutes of resuscitation efforts, medics arrived and transported the toddler to a hospital.
The child’s parents told investigators they believe the toddler may have choked on something.