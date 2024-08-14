Gwinnett K9 officer helps apprehend man who ran from police

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department has arrested 30-year-old Javaris Virgin of Lawrenceville on outstanding warrants after he attempted to flee from officers but was eventually tracked down by a police K9.

The incident began on July 29, when officers were called to the 800 block of Royal Cove in Lawrenceville. Virgin's ex-girlfriend reported that during an argument, Virgin had injured her and broken her phone. The argument reportedly began when the victim asked Virgin to return her car following their breakup. When he refused, the confrontation escalated, with Virgin allegedly grabbing the victim's wrist, causing visible injuries, and then destroying her phone.

Part of the incident was captured on video by a witness, leading officers to issue warrants for Virgin's arrest on charges of battery, criminal damage to property in the second degree, simple battery, and cruelty to children in the third degree. However, Virgin had left the area before police arrived, avoiding arrest at that time.

On Aug. 10, police were called to the same residence again after the victim reported that Virgin had punched her during another argument. When officers arrived, Virgin was still on the scene. As they attempted to arrest him for the previous incident, Virgin fled, leading to a short foot chase. Virgin managed to evade officers by running into a wooded area and disappearing from sight.

Sgt. Doan and K9 Nitro were then called to the scene. The K9 unit tracked Virgin through multiple properties and eventually located him hiding in a group of bushes. Virgin was arrested and now faces additional charges of false imprisonment and obstruction of police officers.

Virgin is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.