Gwinnett juvenile arrested over alleged Roblox harassment

The Brief A juvenile was arrested and charged with terroristic threats after a harassment campaign that started on Roblox. Police say the suspect doxxed a victim and kept a "kill list" of other women he intended to harm. Gwinnett County investigators worked with behavioral health specialists to apprehend the suspect following a year-long digital probe.



Gwinnett County police arrested a juvenile following a year-long investigation into violent threats and harassment that began on the gaming platform Roblox.

What we know:

The investigation started on Jan. 16, 2025, when a victim reported receiving threatening messages from an individual she met through the app. According to Gwinnett County detectives, the harassment escalated after the victim tried to stop communicating with the suspect.

In retaliation, the juvenile allegedly "doxxed" the victim by posting her home address publicly online and sending menacing messages across multiple social media and gaming platforms.

During a forensic search of the suspect's digital activity, investigators discovered messages where the juvenile discussed killing other women and reportedly maintained a "kill list."

Working with the Gwinnett County Behavioral Health Unit, detectives located the juvenile, who admitted to sending the messages. He was initially taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

On Jan. 27, the juvenile was officially charged with terroristic threats and acts. He was subsequently transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

What you can do:

The Gwinnett County Police Department is using this case to urge parents to exercise extreme caution regarding online gaming. Officials recommend that children:

Never share real names, home addresses, or school information.

Immediately block and report users who make concerning or threatening comments.

Report any threats of violence to both the platform and local law enforcement.