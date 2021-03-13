Gwinnett firefighters put out flames at Norcross apartment

article

Gwinnett County fire investigators are determining the cause of an early-morning blaze at an apartment complex.

Officials said firefighters were on-scene at Sterling Glen Apartments off of Indian Trail-Lilburn Road in incorporated Norcross on Saturday morning.

Investigators said residents of the building self-evacuated and did not report injuries.

MORE NEWS: Woman in critical condition after house fire in DeKalb County

Officials said crews saw flames and smoke on the left side and in the attic of a building.

The flames broke through the roof as crews battled the blaze, officials said.

Advertisement

Firefighters used a fire attack hose to keep flames from spreading to the right side of the building.

Officials said the flames caused heavy damage to four units and several other units sustained smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross of Georgia and apartment management are assisting the victims displaced by the fire, officials said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.