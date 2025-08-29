Gwinnett delays new police HQ amid tariff uncertainty

The Brief Gwinnett County paused its police headquarters project due to tariff concerns. A federal appeals court ruled against President Trump’s sweeping tariffs. One Emory business professor says building costs could surge if tariffs remain in place.



Gwinnett County has halted plans to build a new police headquarters because of uncertainty over tariffs, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5.

Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson hinted at the decision at an event earlier this week.

"We've had to push a lot of our projects back because of the uncertainty with the tariffs and the impact on our budget," Hendrickson said.

A county spokesperson said the police department's new headquarters was among those projects. They had initially expected to already have begun construction this year.

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Police Department says it needs a new headquarters to keep up with the county’s booming population. Construction was supposed to start this year, but the project is now on hold.

The news was first reported by the Gwinnett Daily Post.

A county spokesperson said the project was expected to be under construction in 2025, but concerns about tariffs and market uncertainty paused the plan. Additional information on a new schedule is expected next week.

The backstory:

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump had no legal right to impose sweeping tariffs on almost every country.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found Trump overstepped his authority under an emergency powers law, largely upholding a May decision by a specialized federal trade court in New York.

Judges delayed implementing the order striking down many of Trump’s tariffs until October to give the administration time to appeal to the Supreme Court.

What they're saying:

Gwinnett County says it will release more information on a proposed new construction schedule next week. Federal judges’ October deadline could further shape how the project moves forward.

"We will see some delay in projects like this," said Tucker Balch, an Emory Goizueta Business School Professor in the Practice and Research of Finance. "On the other side of that, though, the Trump administration is reporting a lot of revenue from these tariffs."

"It is uncharted territory," Balch said. "We'll have to see what happens, see how it works out."

The Source This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original story. Our reporter interviewed at least two people for this story.

This article is based on original reporting by FOX 5’s Rob DiRienzo.