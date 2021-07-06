Gwinnett DA's office launches forgiveness program for some first-time offenders

A recent partnership between the Gwinnett County district attorney and a restorative justice program aims to save taxpayer money and help reduce the impact of the criminal justice system on some first-time offenders.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson partnered with Rehabilitation Enables Dreams, or RED, to launch an accountability program in Gwinnett County.

The DA's office said the program will grant "second chances" by enhancing the social, financial and civic knowledge of offenders.

Austin-Gatson said she is confident in the program, based on RED's track record.

"Giving first-time offenders a second chance is paramount in furthering progress within our communities," said District Attorney Austin-Gaston. "Expanding accountability courts and rehabilitative resources is essential to the betterment of Gwinnett. We believe RED’s program is a worthy solution to keeping people out of trouble and back on a productive path."

RED serves people between the ages of 17 to 28 years old. It promotes civic and social responsibility in a classroom setting and places offenders based on individual needs.

"The benefits of our program have saved lives and have also proven economically beneficial to the state of Georgia and its taxpayers," said RED Founder David Lee Windecher. "RED’s restorative justice program will save Gwinnett taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars while enhancing their communities."

