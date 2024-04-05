Gwinnett County's 911 center reporting improvement in staffing levels, training

article

Gwinnett County's 911 center has seen significant improvements in staffing levels, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

In September 2022, the vacancy rate stood at a concerning 36%. Since then, there has been a notable decrease, with the current rate dropping to 18%.

Authorities have attributed this positive change to several factors.

The 911 center has been granted approval to fill 12 new positions to ensure long-term stability, according to the county. Additionally, the county has conducted compensation reviews and intensified efforts in training and recruitment.

Training can take up to a year for newly-hired employees to complete. However, the 911 center says it has changed the on-the-job training so that new employees now receive live training for non-emergency calls and they have reduced the training calls by up to 36%.

Gwinnett's 911 call center has come under fire in the past for its answer times.