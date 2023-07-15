Gwinnett County woman saves Vietnam veteran from phone scammer

article

A staffer with the Gwinnett County Police Department is getting praise for saving an elderly gentleman from a potential scammer.

The department posted on Twitter that Kit Joseph was off-duty at a local pharmacy when she noticed the man withdrawing money from an ATM while on the phone with someone.

Noticing the man was nervous, Joseph sensed something was wrong and followed the man outside.

The man told her that the person on the phone claimed he was a debt collector and that a family member in California owed them money for medical debt.

When the scammer realized someone else was listening in, he quickly hung up.

Joseph then helped the man contact his bank to recover some of his funds.

"This man was a decorated Vietnam War veteran," the Gwinnett County Police Department wrote. "We are so thankful that Kit was in the right place at the right time."

